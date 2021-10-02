DP World Flow Pavilion opens at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, today cut the ribbon opening the DP World Flow pavilion at Expo 2020.

DP Worldâ€™s pavilion is designed around the theme of 'Making Trade Flow.' Visitors will be able to explore the movement of commerce around the world that drives the global economy, giving a unique insight into the innovative technology of supply chains. DP World operates a network of ports and data-driven logistics businesses around the world, including Dubaiâ€™s flagship port Jebel Ali.

The opening of the DP World pavilion is also the unveiling of DP Worldâ€™s refreshed brand, which symbolises the companyâ€™s transformation from a single port in Dubai, into a global leader in logistics with ports and terminals around the world, economic zones and marine services, moving 10 percent of global commerce.

DP World is leading innovation including the development of Hyperloop and BoxBay, as well as using data to develop platforms and services that offer more visibility, control and efficiency to supply chains than ever before.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: "DP World is ushering in a new era of global mobility and trade, which we are showcasing at Expo 2020 in Dubai. We want to inspire people about how trade impacts their everyday lives, and DP Worldâ€™s role as a global trade enabler. Our refreshed brand signals our transformation into an integrated logistics company that harnesses data and infrastructure to move goods from the factory floor to the customerâ€™s door."

The DP World Flow pavilion will be open from 1st October until the end of March. As well as the exhibition galleries, the FlowLive event programme will bring together leaders of governments and commerce to shape the future of world trade. The education programme is designed to inspire young people to join the logistics industry.

After Expo 2020 the pavilion will be transformed into an education institute becoming a permanent feature of Expo 2020 Dubaiâ€™s legacy District 2020, reinforcing Dubaiâ€™s position as a knowledge-based economy.