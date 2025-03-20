DP World Foundation Commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day With Community Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) DP World Foundation, the charitable arm of DP World, has marked Zayed Humanitarian Day, celebrating the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision of philanthropy, compassion and social welfare continues to inspire humanitarian efforts across the UAE and the world.
In recognition of this occasion, Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, participated in key initiatives, reaffirming the Foundation's commitment to social responsibility.
His visit included Iftar meal distribution sites, food supply distribution points, and interactions with volunteers and workers.
Bin Sulayem said, "We are honoured to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day through initiatives that reflect the UAE's values of unity and generosity. These efforts align with the UAE's Year of Community, reinforcing our shared responsibility to support those in need."
The DP World Foundation, in collaboration with its community support sponsors—including DMC, PCFC, JAFZA, DP World, UAE Food Bank, Euroleaf, ILT, and Noor Dubai—launched a series of impactful initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable communities through food and health programmes.
The humanitarian initiatives include over 1,000 food supply boxes distributed across Mina Al Hamriya and Mina Al Marfaa, benefiting sailors and workers in partnership with the UAE Food Bank.
In partnership with Noor Dubai, DP World Foundation facilitated free eye tests for JAFZA workers, ensuring access to essential medical care. Throughout Ramadan, the Foundation has been providing 12,000 Iftar meals daily to JAFZA workers.
Vice Chairman and CEO Nasser Abdulla said, "These initiatives embody the values of Zayed Humanitarian Day, commemorating Sheikh Zayed's remarkable legacy of philanthropy. His vision continues to inspire DP World Foundation's mission of strengthening community ties and uplifting vulnerable groups."
