DP World Foundation Spends Over AED 10 Million On Humanitarian Aid During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – DP World Foundation, the charitable arm of DP World, has dedicated over AED 10 million to humanitarian initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, impacting more than 100,000 people across the UAE, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Partnering with organisations such as Dubai Maritime City (DMC), Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), UAE Food Bank, Euroleaf, ILT, and Noor Dubai Foundation, the Foundation launched a series of food and healthcare aid programmes to support vulnerable communities.
As part of its Ramadan efforts, 360,000 iftar meals are being distributed to workers in JAFZA during the holy month. Over 360 dedicated volunteers have contributed 1,083 hours to this initiative, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to community welfare. Hundreds of JAFZA workers received essential eye tests, with DP World’s senior leadership actively participated.
DP World Foundation distributed 1,000 food supply boxes across two sites in the UAE and 18,100 boxes across 12 countries, spanning the middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Pakistan.
A total of 15,300 beneficiaries food supply boxes distributed across key locations, including 2,500 in Sokhna (Egypt) 2,000 in Djazair (Algeria) and 600 in Djen Djen (Algeria).7,500 beneficiaries, with food supply boxes distributed in Karachi.
More than 37,500 people supported across key locations including Bosaso (Somalia), Dakar (Senegal), Djibouti, Berbera (Somaliland), Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Ethiopia. A total of 12,500 food supply boxes were provided in collaboration with DP World’s regional business units and local NGOs.
Vice Chairman and CEO of DP World Foundation, Nasser Abdulla, said: “Our initiatives in the UAE and across the regions where DP World operates reflect our commitment to supporting the workforce and recognising their vital contributions. Through our Ramadan activities, we strive to foster a compassionate environment rooted in brotherhood and solidarity, ensuring that workers feel valued and supported. Our goal is to bring joy to their hearts and provide meaningful assistance to meet their needs, embodying the values of generosity, kindness, and collective goodwill."
