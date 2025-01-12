DP World ILT20 Season 3 Kicks Off
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The stage was set today for the highly anticipated return of the DP World ILT20 Season 3, promising to mesmerise cricket fans across the globe.
The action started this evening with a thrilling clash between reigning champions MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals in a rematch of the Season 2 final, at the Dubai International Stadium, where Dubai Capitals won by one run.
Following two spectacular seasons, this year’s DP World ILT20 is primed to be bigger, bolder, and more exhilarating than ever before.
DP World ILT20 Tournament Ambassador Shoaib Akhtar, said: “This season, the DP World ILT20 is larger than ever before, the kind of colours and hard work that went into it last year was amazing. It’s good to see people tune in and engage with the tournament. I’m sure this season will be even better.”
