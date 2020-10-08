DP World joins Expo 2020 Dubai as founding partner of Earthshot Prize

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) DP World together with Expo 2020 Dubai has become a Global Alliance Founding Partner of The Earthshot Prize, the most prestigious environmental prize in history, incentivising worldwide change with a decade of action to repair our planet.

The Earthshot Prize has been established by Prince William and is an initiative by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Taking inspiration from John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which united millions of people around the world to put a man on the moon, The Earthshot Prize is centred around five "Earthshots". To protect and restore nature, to clean our air, to revive our oceans, to build a waste-free world and to fix our climate. If the goals are achieved before the decade is out each will improve life on earth for generations to come.

Together they form a unique set of challenges, rooted in science, which aim to generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems, policies and solutions. Five prize winners will be awarded each year for ten years. The aim is to provide at least fifty solutions to the world's greatest problems by 2030.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World said, "At DP World we believe in protecting our people and our planet through world-class safety and environmental standards. We focus on making a positive impact on economies and societies wherever we work, so we are proud to be a Global Alliance Founding Partner of The Earthshot Prize. We look forward to working closely with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to deliver this ambitious and exciting project."

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai said, "We know that the next ten years mark a crucial period for people and our planet. Living in balance with the earth and its resources is fundamental to the future of billions around the world. Expo 2020 Dubai is a place where nations and people will explore solutions to challenges like climate impact and sustainability, and inspire people to think and act differently to change for the better. We are hugely excited to be a part of this relevant, important and exciting initiative, The Earthshot Prize, alongside our premier partner DP World."