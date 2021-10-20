DP World Launches 'CARGOES Logistics' New Digital Platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) DP World on Wednesday announced the launch of its new digital logistics platform, CARGOES Logistics. The platform provides customers with a single-window solution enabling seamless, safe, secure, and efficient movement of their cargo.

With CARGOES Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options, ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – Search, Choose & Book. It will offer easy and swift cargo booking from origin to destination.

The first phase of the launch will immediately offer customers access to book cargo from UAE to India as well as India to multiple destinations across the middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa.

CARGOES Logistics will address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains including multiple handovers, inefficient tracking and limited visibility of a shipment across the supply chain. The new digital platform will enhance transparency by providing deep tracking of cargo with real-time insights, end to end visibility and predictability. It will also facilitate ease of doing business, boost reliability and flexibility and provide a seamless experience to customers for all their logistics needs.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD, Subcontinent, DP World, said, "The new digital solution will simplify the container shipping experience providing visibility across all modes of transportation through smart enablement of IoT based solutions. We will continue to invest in technology and work with our customers to drive innovation, continually add new products and features and provide solutions to meet their global logistics needs."

Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer of DP World, commented, "Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. We are leveraging technology to create value for our customers and help drive growth. CARGOES Logistics by DP World is part of the broader CARGOES software suite of products. DP World created CARGOES to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain-related inefficiencies.

"It’s a holistic solution powered by technology targeting all aspects of global trade including Finance, ERP, Tracking, Terminal Operating System, Customs software and enabling end-to-end logistics. We are excited to provide Logistics as one of our first CARGOES offerings to customers."