DP World launches digital platforms to move global trade online

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) DP World has launched cutting-edge online logistics tools and services, covering sea, land and air shipping around the world.

According to a press statement, the connected ecosystem of platforms will enable freight forwarders and any business, to book shipments of cargo from and to anywhere in the world, by any combination of sea, land and air.

The initiative represents a major step forward in digitising the management of logistics to increase the efficiency, visibility and the resilience of global supply chains. DP World has accelerated the already planned roll-out of the platforms to help companies meet the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis and keep trade flowing including vital food and medical supplies.

The initiative follows DP World's acquisition of SeaRates.com, a digital platform that enables customers to transport cargo worldwide at the click of a mouse, along with LandRates.com and AirRates.com. DP World has also created the Digital Freight Alliance which is an online association that brings freight forwarders globally onto one platform, giving them access to new tools, routes and services, and enabling them to do more business anytime anywhere.

DP World Chief Operating Officer for Logistics and Technology, Mike Bhaskaran, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that we must do all we can to make supply chains stronger to keep trade flowing, even in times of unprecedented challenges for the world.

DP World's vision is to digitalise supply chains leveraging our worldwide infrastructure of ports, terminals, economics zones and other assets.

Our new platforms are moving the management of moving cargo online. It will enable our customers to be more efficient and increase the visibility and predictability of supply chains. This will help them to grow their businesses, and ultimately keep countries supplied with the vital goods they need in the crisis."

DP World's growing global network of ports, terminals and economic zones are the bedrock of the business with more than 150 operations in over 50 countries. The digital trade and logistics platforms will leverage this vast network of real-world infrastructure to offer end-to-end supply chain services.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, "We believe that our new platforms, including the Digital Freight Alliance, will contribute to opening new commercial opportunities for our customers, even during the sudden economic downturn.

"This technology is a direct business enabler. Digitising trade will help companies do more business, more efficiently. It will also support the global imperative to keep trade moving during the current crisis to help meet the demand of world markets."