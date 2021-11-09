DP World launches E-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Kenya

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Trade enabler, DP World, today announces the launch of its global wholesale e-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Kenya. This latest expansion of DUBUY.com follows its successful launch in Rwanda earlier this year, where the platform has become a major gateway for trade in the East Africa region.

DUBUY.com is an innovative online marketplace that will help unlock access to global markets for Kenyan businesses, with fulfilment through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network. With eight existing terminals on the African continent and three more in development, DP World is creating a strategic trading gateway into East Africa.

Whether looking to trade internationally, regionally or within the domestic market, the combination of DUBUY.com’s advanced technology and DP World’s physical infrastructure offers a secure and reliable way for organisations in Kenya to develop, expand and crucially, improve supply chain connectivity and resilience as the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also solve some of the key challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa, including reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions and the movement of goods.

The move into Kenya demonstrates DUBUY.com’s commitment to supporting the country’s Vision 2030, working in strategic partnership with the Kenyan Government to expand the economy.

The launch in Kenya marks the six-month milestone since DUBUY.com first began trading operations in Rwanda during Spring 2021. In that timeframe, DUBUY.com received more than 500,000 website visits from sellers and buyers in Africa, built a community of more than 4,000 active merchants on the platform, and saw particular success in the sale of automotive supplies and kitchen appliances.

Speaking on today’s launch, Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade World, said: "With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now in effect, the eyes of the world will be on the continent.

African businesses are increasingly using digital channels and technologies to engage with suppliers and distributors to create agile supply chains, and digital platforms like DUBUY.com will be key to this shift. Our technology allows homegrown businesses to transform into international enterprises by providing access to new markets in Africa, the middle East and the rest of the world."

David Osiany, HSC, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise Development Kenya, added: "Kenya is among the top countries for economic growth prospects in Africa, with some of the most exciting B2B opportunities on the continent here. Strategic partnerships with companies such as DP World and DUBUY.com are catalysts for our industrialization policy and are in line with the Government of Kenya's Vision 2030. This partnership will increase our country’s trading connectivity and build an easy-access market for Kenyan entrepreneurs to secure long-term, sustainable business growth. With our local expertise and DP World’s global footprint, we’ve got a prosperous future ahead of us. I look forward to leveraging this new partnership for the benefit of our local traders and industries to access the African market."

In addition, Richard Ngatia, President, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented: "The launch and partnership with DUBUY.com in Kenya is testament to the impact of strong partnerships and a conducive investment climate within our country. This platform is part of the digital economy blueprint that will embrace new technological and logistical innovations that will enable Kenya’s and Africa’s ability to leapfrog economic growth for sustainable development. By leveraging on its benefits, Kenyan entrepreneurs can lead the charge in transforming how business is done across the continent, opening the continent to new markets, technological advancement and ultimately become the leading free trade facilitators."