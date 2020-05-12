UrduPoint.com
DP World Marks 'Zayed Humanitarian Work Day'

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

DP World marks 'Zayed Humanitarian Work Day'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) DP World, UAE Region recognises Zayed Humanitarian Work Day in commemoration of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Zayed and the UAE Founding Fathers were distinctive models for humanitarian work that started with the UAE citizens towards extending a helping hand to the needy aiming to spread a spirit of goodness and benevolence around the world. That’s why the UAE has become a global role model for humanity, tolerance and happiness.

As a leading enabler of global trade, DP World, UAE Region’s humanitarian initiatives represent a key pillar of its overall strategy, which emphasizes promoting the spirit of giving and benevolence in its organisational culture.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "In DP World, UAE Region, we don’t consider humanitarian initiatives as part of our work, but rather our work is all part of a comprehensive humanitarian initiative.

Supporting fair trade, empowering economies, enabling people to live a decent and dignified life, and giving individuals the opportunity to dream and aspire, represent the true meaning of human action, righteousness, charity and commitment to social responsibility.

"Therefore, we have developed our strategy to ensure sustainability and growth for us and for our partners. Serving humanity is the DNA of our organisation as it’s our daily routine and not an occasional seasonal activity or an instantaneous response. This is the essence of what we have learned from Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, which we commemorate every day, and particularly on Zayed Humanitarian Work Day."

