DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) DP World, and Messe Frankfurt's Hypermotion have announced a global partnership that will drive innovation and the use of digital technology in logistics and mobility.

Hypermotion, as the multimodal innovation platform for smart solutions and future transport systems, brings together innovators, providers and users who set new standards for tomorrow's logistics and mobility. With this announcement, DP World has become a global partner of Messe Frankfurt's Hypermotion events.

The networking-event fosters the exchange of knowledge, new business models and connection among all modes of transport. Ever since its first edition in 2017, the format is growing and raising more attention, taking place as a hybrid event in Frankfurt in November 2020 and launching its first oversea edition in Dubai in November 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "Dubai has always pushed the boundaries of innovation – a trait that is in DP World's DNA. This spirit of innovation has enabled us to become a world leader in smart end-to-end logistics.

Through their global partnership, Hypermotion is about to integrate DP World into the network of scientists, start-ups, companies, city planners and governmental entities, which are both seeking and offering solutions for future logistics and mobility.

In this regard, the Hypermotion events in Frankfurt and Dubai represent a suitable platform for DP World to build up and maintain its relationships in the logistics and mobility sector and to pursue strategies for strengthening its image, particularly with regard to the logistics string. DP World will support Hypermotion in the form of an exclusive headline sponsorship for the logistics string within Hypermotion Frankfurt.

DP World has grown from a local port operator to a global trade enabler. The company has now a team consisting of over 53,000 people in a global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents. Their operations include ports and terminals, but also industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.