DP World partners with Dubai Fitness Challenge for healthier lifestyle

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) DP World on Wednesday announced its partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, 2020, which will see the two work collaboratively to ensure this year’s edition is the most open and inclusive to date - enabling people of all backgrounds, ages, abilities and gender to participate in activities that contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

At the heart of the partnership lies the DP World Women’s Fitness Pavilion, located at Kite Beach Fitness Village. As Presenting Partner of the Village, DP World has designed the Pavilion to provide a safe and inclusive environment for women to work out in complete privacy, while learning from top female trainers.

The space will host on-ground Yoga, Zumba, Pilates, Barre and Strength and Conditioning classes, along with a series of virtual sessions, and runs from Friday 30th October to Saturday 28th November.

As part of the 30-day schedule, a series of 30-minute sessions will also be tailored specifically for People of Determination, underscoring DP World’s commitment to inclusivity. Sessions will be available in a mix of both English and Arabic languages and run by professional coaches, personal trainers and qualified fitness instructors.

Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO DP World, said, "Our support of DFC is another great example of how we strive to create gender equality, champion inclusion and promote wellness in our communities by investing in opportunities that enable people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to thrive and succeed.

We hope that the people of Dubai will embrace the 30x30 challenge and take advantage of the amazing fitness opportunities on offer across the emirate."

The partnership that DP World has forged with DFC builds on its existing strategic partnerships in sport, which include being the Global Logistics Partner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team, Official Logistics Partner and Title Partner of the Renault DP World F1 team, a Global Partner of the European Tour and Title Sponsor of the season ending DP World Tour Championship golf tournament.

Through its partnership with the European Tour, DP World also invests in grassroots golf by supporting the Emirates Golf Federation and opening the game up to young Emirati boys and girls. It will be leveraging its involvement in golf during DFC by bringing a chipping challenge to the Kite Beach Fitness Village. The space will be open to all, with specific coaching sessions being hosted for People of Determination.