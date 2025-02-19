DP World Records Highest Cargo Volumes At Jebel Ali Port Since 2015
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) DP World has delivered another standout year for trade, recording its highest container and breakbulk cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015.
The port handled 15.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 1 million TEUs on the previous year. This marks the highest throughput since 2015, reinforcing Jebel Ali’s position as the leading trade and logistics hub in the region, even amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.
The figure represents nearly 18% of DP World’s total global container throughput of 88.3 million TEUs for the year.
Breakbulk cargo also saw significant growth, surging by 23% year-on-year to reach 5.4 million metric tonnes (MTs) - the second-highest performance in nearly a decade.
Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “This performance reflects the strength of our world-class ports and logistics infrastructure. The 15.5 million TEUs handled at Jebel Ali in 2024, along with the strong growth in breakbulk cargo, shows our capacity to meet increasing demand in both sectors. With a thriving ecosystem in Jebel Ali Free Zone and strong ties with major global economies, we are well-positioned to support the region’s growing trade volumes. Despite global uncertainties, we remain committed to investing in advanced infrastructure to facilitate trade.”
Breakbulk growth was fuelled by the region’s growing investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial development.
Jebel Ali handled large shipments of wind turbines, solar panels, heavy machinery, and construction materials, with imports making up 80% of total shipments. Outbound shipments were led by sugar, iron and steel.
Major infrastructure projects in the region have fuelled the growth for breakbulk demand, which is set to continue, with the value of planned construction projects in the UAE alone reaching approximately $112 billion in 2024.
Jebel Ali Port played a critical role in supporting major international projects in 2024, including facilitating 45,000 MT of bagged wheat flour shipments for humanitarian aid to affected regions in the middle East and Africa, consolidating structural steel exports for an aluminium recycling plant in the US, and streamlining logistics for Liberia’s largest mining project by consolidating and handling the export of 60% of its structural components.
Jebel Ali Port has an annual container capacity of 19.4 million TEUs across four terminals, over 100 berths, and a 25-kilometre quay length. It also features dedicated terminals for breakbulk, Ro-Ro, and heavy-lift cargo. Dubai’s Mina Al Hamriya Port further complements these capabilities by handling bulk and breakbulk cargo and accommodating a wide range of vessel types.
Globally, DP World’s network of ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million TEUs in 2024, an 8.3% year-on-year increase, demonstrating the company’s resilience amid macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.
