DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) DP World Limited has announced financial results for the year ended 31st December 2024. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 9.7 percent to $20.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.7 percent to $5.5 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2 percent.

Revenue growth of 9.7 percent was mainly due to improved performance from Ports and terminals and contributions from new acquisitions and concessions.

Ports and terminals revenue per TEU increased 13.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth from the middle East and the Americas.

DP World capacity exceeded 100 million TEU due to selective infrastructure investment in key growth markets.

Capital expenditure of $2.2 billion ($2.1 billion in 2023) was invested across the existing portfolio.

The capital expenditure budget for 2025 is approximately $2.5 billion to be invested mainly in Jebel Ali, Drydocks World and Jebel Ali Freezone, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Cash generated from operating activities increased by 18.9 percent to $5.

5 billion in 2024 ($4.6 billion in 2023).

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem commented, "We are proud to report record revenue of $20.0 billion and record EBITDA of $5.5 billion for 2024, a remarkable achievement given the complex geopolitical landscape. These results demonstrate the benefits of our strategic focus on high-margin cargo, end-to-end integrated supply chain solutions and disciplined cost optimisation."

He added that this strategy positions DP World for sustained long-term growth and value creation. By enhancing efficiency, expanding capabilities and deepening partnerships, DP World is building a resilient business, well-equipped to capitalise on new opportunities as global trade evolves.

"As part of our long-term strategy, we continue to invest in our portfolio through targeted bolt-on acquisitions, expand into new locations and add high-value capabilities that align with our clients' evolving needs. We maintain a positive medium-term outlook, supported by strong industry fundamentals and DP World's ability to deliver sustainable, long-term returns," bin Sulayem stated.

