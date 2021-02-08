DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) As part of DP World, UAE Region’s ongoing endeavours to safeguard the interest of their employees and ensure secure operations during the pandemic to keep trade flowing, the region’s leading smart trade enabler has rolled out a vaccination drive for its employees and their families.

DP World has made arrangements to host two vaccination centres on the ground in Jebel Ali Port in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). The centres are being operated by Pure Health and Medi Q Healthcare. The concerted efforts of DP World, UAE Region and their enhanced competencies accelerated the development and launch of these centres in a record time of five days.

The vaccination drive aims to cover over 10,000 employees and their families. Currently, an estimated 800 people are being vaccinated per day.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region said: "In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and as part of the Vaccine Logistics Alliance, in which DP World plays a vital role, we aim to make the vaccines available wherever needed to combat the pandemic. As a trade enabler, we have kept trade flowing throughout the pandemic, ensuring people receive vital supplies, which now include the vaccines.

"

Al Muallem added: "DP World is also committed to ensure that our staff enjoy the highest levels of protection against COVID-19 in the current environment. I would like to thank and commend the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Pure Health and Medi Q Healthcare for their unmatched support and dedication to make this drive a success. Over 4.2 million doses have been administered in the UAE, which takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 42.48. While we are faring exceptionally well, we must remember that combined efforts are the need of the hour, which will help us mitigate the impact of the virus."

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration - People Department, DP World, UAE Region said: "Our employees are our biggest asset. They work continuously to ensure that our operations are carried out uninterrupted, and their safety and wellbeing is always our top priority. With the vaccination drive, we hope to create a secure environment for our staff as it is crucial to improve employee engagement, satisfaction and productivity."

DP World and UNICEF also recently announced a wide-ranging partnership to support the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and related immunisation supplies in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Its ports and terminals, including the flagship Jebel Ali Port, will be used to ship, store and distribute auxiliary materials needed for the COVID-19 vaccine campaigns, such as syringes and safety boxes.