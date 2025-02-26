DP World Sokhna Welcomes First Passenger Vessel Of 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) DP World Sokhna has welcomed the MV Aroya, the first passenger vessel to call at the port in 2025. The visit highlights the port’s expertise in managing cruise operations and reaffirms its role as an essential gateway for both trade and tourism.
Operated by Cruise Saudi, MV Aroya embarked on its journey with 1,600 passengers, following an itinerary travelling across the GCC region, including Jeddah, Sokhna, Sharm El Sheikh, and Aqaba.
DP World Sokhna's cruise operations are designed to ensure a seamless experience for both passengers and cruise operators with the port’s advanced marine services overseeing safe berthing, supported by a dedicated team that manages immigration, customs clearance, and passenger disembarkation.
The terminal’s integrated logistics capabilities also streamline baggage handling and shore excursion coordination, enabling travellers to explore Egypt’s rich cultural and historical landmarks without delays.
Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting CEO, Egypt, DP World, said, “Our modernised terminal is designed to support the growth of Egypt across several sectors, acting as a key gateway that is connecting the world to Egypt, and Egypt to the world. The handling of our first passenger vessel this year reaffirms our capability to support the growth of Egypt’s economy, through tourism.”
As a dynamic trade and logistics hub, DP World Sokhna supports a wide array of cargo and passenger operations, ensuring streamlined efficiency across all sectors. The port’s strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure continue to strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the advancement of Egypt’s maritime and tourism industries, establishing Egypt as a crucial link in global trade and passenger mobility.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp45 seconds ago
-
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 202559 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre16 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'16 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to review progress of cul ..16 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General46 minutes ago
-
Mbank: UAE an ideal investment environment1 hour ago
-
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
UAE among Ernst & Young’s fastest-growing markets1 hour ago
-
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General1 hour ago
-
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner2 hours ago
-
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress2 hours ago