DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2023) DUBAI, 20th August, 2023 (WAM) – As part of Dubai Cares’ “Back to School” edition of the Volunteer Emirates initiative, hundreds of volunteers came together on the World Humanitarian Day on 19th August 2023 to support children in need across the country by packing 7,000 school kits ahead of the beginning of the new academic year.

Sponsored by DP World, the initiative saw volunteers of all ages and nationalities gather at Jafza One Convention Center in Dubai to assemble school backpacks with stationery such as notebooks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers and ball pens.

“Lack of access to basic resources prevents many children from studying or attending school. The ‘Back to School’ edition of our Volunteer Emirates initiative is aimed at helping children from low-income backgrounds as well as orphans through school kits containing the most essential items that would be needed as part of their day-to-day learning,'' said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares.

‘’We are grateful to DP World for supporting us and their invaluable support and generous contributions that will enable us to deliver necessary assistance to children most in need across the country. We are also thankful to all the volunteers for coming together on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day and donating their time and efforts to make a difference in children’s lives.

''

“Education is one of the core pillars of our sustainability strategy at DP World. As a firm believer in giving back to society, we are honored to sponsor Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative in 2023. Every child should have access to quality education and all the materials and equipment they need to be able to learn and grow. When a community unites around such causes, transformative change becomes possible. We extend our gratitude to Dubai Cares for their dedication and look forward to continuing our partnership in creating a better world for all,” said Nabil Qayed, Senior Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC.



“Volunteering is an excellent way to make a difference in someone else’s life. I am thankful to Dubai Cares and DP World for teaming up in this effort to provide underprivileged school children with back packs containing useful items. When the community comes together for a noble cause, we can make great change happen and the success of this initiative proves that and highlights the power of the community in bringing positive change,” said Yousif Aldarmaki, a volunteer participating in the initiative.

The distribution of the school kits will be carried out in partnership with Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, as well as Hemaya School across different emirates.