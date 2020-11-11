DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Dubai Ports World - UAE Region will host the sixth edition of the Breakbulk middle East Conference & Exhibition, the leading event in the cargo shipping and transportation of equipment and huge cranes for major projects in the region, on February 9th and 10th, 2021 in Dubai with the participation of a number of leading ports in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure The breakbulk industry at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza, DP World, UAE Region’s multimodal trade and logistics hub, is one of the most promising sectors. It connects traders and owners from the breakbulk sector to markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. The Jebel Ali hub offers access to a market of over 3.5 billion consumers. The Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, which will offer millions of visitors to the Expo an unparalleled visual experience, was safely discharged and transported to its destination, thanks to the efforts of the administration at Jebel Ali Port.

Additionally, DP World, UAE Region, is responsible for ensuring all Expo-related cargo brought into Dubai is handled safely and on time. The port’s advanced capabilities allow it to handle all types of breakbulk, bulk and project cargo, whether it’s from the Expo’s dome to luxury yachts.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, clarified, "With Abu Dhabi Ports owning, managing and operating 10 ports in the UAE, we are aware that a robust and advanced infrastructure is vital for success in today’s market.

One of the directives as an organisation is to support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to foster a sustainable and diversified economy."

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East, said, "Maritime trade accounts for about 90 per cent of the total global trade. This sector is crucial to the economic growth of countries. We are expecting a gradual growth despite the pandemic. The strategic location of ports in the UAE and the Middle East have given them an edge, enabling them to thrive."

To offer insights to professionals from ports and carriers in the industry, Breakbulk Middle East will host a session titled Carrier Check in: business Outlook for 2021. This session will feature leading regional carriers, who will discuss strategies to adapt to the shift in project focus throughout the region. They will also reveal the strategies employed to combat the challenges of 2020 and talk about new opportunities, cargo and trends that can be expected in 2021.

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media said, "The breakbulk sector needs huge investment to ensure smoother, safer and faster services for maritime customers and shipping lines. Now, with the COVID-19 crisis, the industry has bigger challenges to deal with. We hope that we can address these challenges and deliver an exciting, inspirational and rewarding platform where our partners can forge new opportunities."