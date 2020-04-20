DP World to support artisans and small businesses during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) DP World has announced the launch of a new online marketplace for Ramadan bazaars to support local artisans and small businesses in selling their products during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative is in close partnership with the Department of Economic Development, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, an agency of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said a press release issued by Government of Dubai Media Office on Monday.

The platform aims to keep trade flowing during Ramadan amid the social distancing in place to protect people from the pandemic.

Built in just three weeks, Manasah.com will help small businesses, currently unable to trade in physical environments, sell their goods online during Ramadan.

Sellers can now register on manasah.com for free. The site features a contactless delivery option to minimise the need for human interaction, DP World said.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "Ramadan Bazaars are an important part of what makes the Holy Month special in the United Arab Emirates.

"Many artisans and small traders have spent months making their products and we want to ensure they still have a marketplace. The purpose of manasah.com is to bring people together this Ramadan, even when they have to physically stay apart," he said.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said, "Our partnership with DP World underlines our commitment to support young startups such as DED (Department of Economic Development) Trader licence holders to conduct business activities electronically.

"The launch of manasah.com will further add to the convenience of the community as they can stay home and shop during the Holy Month of Ramadan," he said.

"The DED Trader licence provides an added marketing channel and e-commerce platform to the business community in Dubai and reflects our focus on enhancing ease of doing business as well as driving the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai," Al Qamzi added.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, said, "This Ramadan will truly be unlike any we have experienced before and we know there is even more importance and emphasis on the spirit of our community, supporting our neighbours and coming together, while maintaining social distancing.

"The Manasah platform is a vital tool in supporting our small business sector, one that has been greatly impacted in recent weeks and one which needs a good deal of protection from the industry," he noted.

"Initiatives of this kind, which bring our community closer together while also keeping them safe, are to be applauded and recognised; we look forward to seeing its impact throughout the Holy Month," Al Khaja added.

Ramadan bazaars are a popular attraction in the UAE during Ramadan.

Thousands of people flock to buy clothes, crafts and hand-made jewellery and to savour delicious food.

Apart from providing an opportunity for local artisans and small businesses to sell their products, it is also an expression of the country’s culture, building community spirit among citizens and residents, said the press release.