DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) DP World UAE, the leading smart trade enabler, has won the 1st Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the awards recognise leading organisations in the categories of business, innovation and customer excellence. Previously, DP World UAE bagged the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award.

The recent win testifies to DP World UAE’s commitment to providing customers with outstanding services via its extensive network, an integrated port management approach and leading-edge technologies. The award was received by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and Jafza, at a ceremony held on 9th December 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stated, "Throughout its journey as a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, DP World has several achievements to its credit. Our vision revolves around ‘Smarter Trade. Better Future’ and is guided by the principles of our nation’s leaders. It is humbling to receive the customer excellence award as customer satisfaction is one of our strategic objectives. I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has always inspired us and the jury for recognising our efforts.

DP World is determined to find solutions to solve the challenges of our customers and partners. The ultimate focus is to enable efficient movement of cargo globally by lowering costs, increasing speed and transparency, and mitigating the environmental impact."

Bin Damithan said, "Since our inception, we at DP World UAE, have embraced business practices that align with the strategic objectives of Dubai and the UAE and the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The ‘customer first’ approach has always been the core of our operations. Hence, it is an honour to receive this prestigious award that encourages companies to optimise their customer-oriented practices. To ensure consistent progress in the UAE and the GCC, we work closely with customers and business partners to provide quality services, delivering long-term value. This, we believe, is the key to a sustainable and efficient supply chain. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award has further motivated us to work towards our goal of creating a competitive environment, while sustaining the world-class business culture in the UAE and the region. We are certain that our contribution will foster trade and enrich the robust and thriving GCC economies."

As the premier maritime gateway, DP World UAE has been a key economic driver for Dubai and the UAE. The entity contributes 33.4 percent to the emirate’s GDP and 10.7 percent to the UAE’s GDP.