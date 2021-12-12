UrduPoint.com

DP World UAE Claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) DP World UAE, the leading smart trade enabler, has won the 1st Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the awards recognise leading organisations in the categories of business, innovation and customer excellence. Previously, DP World UAE bagged the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award.

The recent win testifies to DP World UAE’s commitment to providing customers with outstanding services via its extensive network, an integrated port management approach and leading-edge technologies. The award was received by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and Jafza, at a ceremony held on 9th December 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stated, "Throughout its journey as a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, DP World has several achievements to its credit. Our vision revolves around ‘Smarter Trade. Better Future’ and is guided by the principles of our nation’s leaders. It is humbling to receive the customer excellence award as customer satisfaction is one of our strategic objectives. I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has always inspired us and the jury for recognising our efforts.

DP World is determined to find solutions to solve the challenges of our customers and partners. The ultimate focus is to enable efficient movement of cargo globally by lowering costs, increasing speed and transparency, and mitigating the environmental impact."

Bin Damithan said, "Since our inception, we at DP World UAE, have embraced business practices that align with the strategic objectives of Dubai and the UAE and the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The ‘customer first’ approach has always been the core of our operations. Hence, it is an honour to receive this prestigious award that encourages companies to optimise their customer-oriented practices. To ensure consistent progress in the UAE and the GCC, we work closely with customers and business partners to provide quality services, delivering long-term value. This, we believe, is the key to a sustainable and efficient supply chain. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award has further motivated us to work towards our goal of creating a competitive environment, while sustaining the world-class business culture in the UAE and the region. We are certain that our contribution will foster trade and enrich the robust and thriving GCC economies."

As the premier maritime gateway, DP World UAE has been a key economic driver for Dubai and the UAE. The entity contributes 33.4 percent to the emirate’s GDP and 10.7 percent to the UAE’s GDP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Driver Rashid Progress Sultan Ahmed December 2020

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

46 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.