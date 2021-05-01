DP World, UAE Region and JAFZA commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day, launching community, humanitarian initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) DUBAI, 1st May 2021 (WAM) - In line with its social and humanitarian responsibility, DP World, UAE Region, a leading enabler of smart trade, and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) have launched several pioneering programmes and initiatives in commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day.

The day coincides this year with the 17th anniversary of the passing away of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. Zayed Humanitarian Day recognises Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian efforts not only to the citizens and residents of the UAE, but also to many countries around the world.

Taking forward the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, DP World, UAE Region and JAFZA aim to consolidate the spirit of giving and doing good deeds in the corporate culture. This forms a key component of its comprehensive strategic plan that includes caring for employees and labours, launching volunteering initiatives, developing integrated frameworks to care for customers, while meeting their needs and providing a motivating environment for their business to flourish, as well as supporting communities, locally and regionally.

Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: "We have learnt from the noble legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, that humanitarian work should be part of our daily lives and not a seasonal activity or an instantaneous response. We will continue supporting humanitarian actions under the directives of the UAE leadership, who are working tirelessly to follow the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed in extending a helping hand to the needy all over the world. That is why, we have developed our strategy based on sustainability and growth for us and our partners, supporting fair trade, empowering economies, enabling people to live a decent and dignified life, and giving individuals the opportunity to dream and aspire. This is the true meaning of human action, righteousness, charity and commitment to social responsibility."

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, and CEO of JAFZA, said: "We have succeeded in making a difference in the field of humanitarian actions regionally and globally, thanks to the values and principles laid down by Zayed Al-Khair, and our wise leadership followed his path. DP World, UAE Region has strengthened its societal and humanitarian efforts through implementing various initiatives, including humanitarian, charitable, developmental, social, health and environmental initiatives. All segments and groups of society have benefited from these initiatives, as we have been keen to achieve the highest positive outcome that reflects the originality and culture of the people in the UAE and establishes the value of community action that affirms the UAE’s leading philanthropic role in the region and across the globe.

With the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launching "100 Million Meals" Campaign, orgnised by Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), DP World, UAE Region took the initiative and donated two million Dirhams, supporting global efforts to combat hunger and meet humanitarian needs.

In addition, an internal initiative was also launched to encourage Jafza-based companies to participate in the campaign. Many companies responded, including Independent Tobacco that donated AED500,000 and Oriental General Trading that donated AED250,000.

Nationwide, every day, more than 19,000 Ramadan Iftar meals are provided to the accommodations of around 45,000 labours. This summed up to more than half a million meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

DP World, UAE Region has consistently supported educational, rehabilitation and health projects that have benefited various segments of society. The initiatives included the computer project for Al Etihad Center for Disabilities, a physical therapy room at Al Hanan Center, educational devices that improve the skills of autistic children and wheelchairs for Alhadaf Center for Training and Rehabilitation of People of Determination.

As part of its annual CSR initiatives, DP World, UAE Region participated in Sahem campaign, which provides daily necessities for underprivileged and needy families during the Holy Month of Ramadan. A total of 1,500 Ramadan baskets were distributed in cooperation with Royati Family Society. Additionally, the ‘Your Donation Can Save Lives’ campaign was organised in cooperation with Al Jalila Foundation to support patients who need treatment to continue living in a better way.

DP World, UAE Region has played a prominent role in reinforcing the UAE’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19. The trade enabler organised various donation activities, where Jafza-based companies provided generous financial and in-kind assistance to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19. In terms of worker care in Jafza companies, more than 10,000 packages of Hygiene kits have been provided to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It has intensified sterilisation procedures in around 150 staff accommodation buildings and company offices in JAFZA.

A vaccination campaign was also launched, providing 14,200 doses for 7,100 employees and their families, bringing the percentage of vaccinated people to over 90 per cent, as part of the national campaign for vaccination against Covid-19.

Both DP World, UAE Region and JAFZA also promote healthy competition among employees, customers and all partners for excellence and creativity in humanitarian work. They firmly believe that the current situation requires us all to raise the values of philanthropy to achieve stability in society and foster the position of the UAE as a country where everyone lives in harmony.