DP World - UAE Region gains recognition for remarkable contribution to Middle East maritime industry

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 24th November 2020 (WAM) - DP World, UAE Region, the leading enabler of smart trade bagged the Terminal Operator of the Year award at The Maritime Standard Awards 2020. Held on November 23, 2020, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, the award ceremony witnessed an attendance of top-notch industry experts and executives from shipping companies, ports, terminal operators and others in the sector.

While DP World, UAE Region won the significant title, Abdulla bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region was awarded the Maritime Standard Personality of the Year Award for 2020. The company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, safety and the environment and their forward-thinking approach to building regional maritime clusters won them the accolades.

Owing to its advancements in efficiency and productivity through technological innovations, DP World, UAE Region was awarded the Terminal Operator of the Year. Their container terminals boast of a total capacity of 22.4 Mn TEU. By embracing automation and efficient practices at their terminals, DP World, UAE Region has created one of the most efficient and robust supply chains in the region with multimodal connectivity.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region said, "The awards are a testimony to the fact that our integrated logistics model that is based on a holistic system is unique. I would like to thank the jury for recognising our work. I would also like to thank our partners, customers and members of the DP World, UAE Region family, whose contribution is integral to our achievements."

Al Muallem added, "At DP World, UAE Region, we believe in ‘smarter trade for a better future’ and we are committed to enhancing our core competencies to achieve this goal.

Supporting our customers and meeting the demands of the emerging and dynamic market is our top priority. Our clients trust our capabilities as trade enablers, this drives us to develop innovative solutions that add value to the efficient and robust supply chains in the region. We firmly believe in using improved digital technology and automation to enhance our delivery and results for our customers. Our multimodal connectivity and strategic location increase productivity at our terminals, assisting us to reach out to a network that connects over 3.5 billion consumers."

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region said, "It is encouraging to see our efforts being rewarded with prestigious accolades that recognise our vision and commitment to provide our clients’ businesses with the most productive, efficient and safe trade platform. I am humbled and honoured to receive The Maritime Standard Personality of the Year Award, which is an achievement for the entire team at DP World, UAE Region that strives tirelessly at our ports and terminals to ensure that operations run smoothly. The award signifies the dedication of our colleagues who work with passion to ensure uninterrupted trade flow, solidifying DP World, UAE Region’s status in the industry, regionally and globally. Our focus on innovation and customer-centric service has helped us reinforce Dubai’s leading position as a global trade hub with Jebel Ali being the port of choice considering its capability to offer end-to-end logistics solutions to our customers."

DP World, UAE Region has ceaselessly invested in terminal infrastructure, facilities and people, forming a close work relationship with its customers and business partners to provide quality services.