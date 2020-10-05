DP World-UAE Region, Jafza participate in conference on empowering plastics sector in India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) DP World-UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has announced its collaboration with the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association, AIPMA, for a seminar on "Enabling India's Plastic Sector to Go Global".

Held virtually, the conference explored the developments in the international trade of plastics and exchanged ideas on tackling the major roadblocks. Leading plastics producers, manufacturers and converters from around the globe shared knowledge about the best practices and latest technologies used in the industry and emphasised on the India-UAE connection in the sector.

Raveen Guliani, Head of Business Development, DP World-UAE Region shed light on facilitating access to international markets through the company’s pioneering initiative "The India-UAE Bridge". Ebtesam Al Kaabi, Head of Sales, Jafza, discussed the significance of Jafza in aiding trade and promoting the regional supply of materials, while also enabling plastic manufacturing.

DP World's flagships, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza creates the ideal hub for the Indian plastic sector. Its proximity to raw materials, industrial land for manufacturing, port-centric logistics ecosystem for polymers conversion, connectivity to markets in the middle East, and services to support polymers plastic value chain, storage and warehousing capabilities, end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions, and digitally-enabled one-stop-shop makes it the most preferred choice in the region.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World-UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "The Indian plastics industry has shown much promise since its inception.

The industry has grown and diversified rapidly over the years. From April 2019 to January 2020, India's plastic export stood at US$7.045 billion. India has immense potential and our association with AIPMA enabled us to facilitate communication with our partners in the country."

Chandrakant Turakhia, President of AIPMA, said, "Leveraging DP World's vast portfolio of ports, inland logistics and industrial zones in both UAE and India and globally, this endeavour will help the plastic sector access new opportunities and markets and provide seamless supply chain solutions. Most importantly, it complements India’s vision of "Make in India to Make for the World" and facilitate profitable investments for Indian businesses."

To facilitate trade seamlessly, Dubai Trade, Jafza’s single window for trade and logistics in Dubai offers a tax-free business environment with reputable regulatory bodies. The 1,110 plus services are accessible online to over 180,000 registered companies. This outstanding digital model of communication has minimised the need for manual transactions and personal visits and reduced import and export time by 50 per cent.

In 2019, DP World-UAE Region launched the India-UAE Bridge, a major project that aims to attract Indian trade and investments to its flagships, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza. Through this endeavour, DP World offers end-to-end solutions to companies and entrepreneurs and acts as a platform that allows ingenious Indian business minds to share their ideas with the Middle East and the world.