DP World, UAE Region receives first transition to ISO 45001:2018 certification

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) DP World, UAE Region has become the first Port and Free Zone operator in the middle East to attain the updated transition of Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification (ISO 45001: 2018) for international best practices and standards from Lloyd’s Register.

In a statement by DP World on Wednesday, the certification was awarded for excellence in the operating functions of ports & terminals, parks & zones and security services, with a particular focus on the prevention of injuries and ill health among its people at the workplace.

The achievement follows an independent audit of Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, and World Security operations conducted by assessors from Lloyd's Register, LR, an independent provider of accredited certification and a maritime classification society to verify compliance practices.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "The current global challenges and the unprecedented situation underscore the importance of achieving the highest standards and resilience in our processes in order to keep trade flowing.

The Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification is a recognition that we are going in the right direction in ensuring the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners."

"As the premier maritime gateway and hub to a region of more than 3.5 billion consumers, the wellbeing of every stakeholder interacting with our business is important to us. For DP World, UAE Region, the ISO 45001:2018 certificate stands as an encouragement and reminder to always follow safety protocols and report unsafe conditions immediately."

The certification process includes evaluation of the performance of the existing health and safety system at the workplace and then provide practical solutions to improve it.

The ISO 45001:2018 is a new standard that will replace the OHSAS 18001:2007 certification. It provides an outline to help organisations develop and implement an Occupational Health and Safety Management System.