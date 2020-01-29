DP World, UAE Region reinforces UAE’s leading maritime status by hosting Breakbulk Middle East 2020

DP World, UAE Region will once again embrace the role of the Host Port for the 5th edition of Breakbulk Middle East, BBME, the largest project cargo and breakbulk event in the GCC, occupying the post for the second consecutive year, effectively reinforcing BBME’s growing regional presence and its contributions to the country’s economy.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) DP World, UAE Region will once again embrace the role of the Host Port for the 5th edition of Breakbulk middle East, BBME, the largest project cargo and breakbulk event in the GCC, occupying the post for the second consecutive year, effectively reinforcing BBME’s growing regional presence and its contributions to the country’s economy.

The two-day conference and exhibition will be held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and the Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime. The event is set to take place on 25th and 26th February, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, said, "While BBME is youthful in its existence, the event is evolving to meet the needs of the industry, and consistently exceeding expectations, which is something we can proudly stand behind. BBME's rising trajectory over the last half-decade is indicative of the immense impact it will continue to have in the coming years."

BBME has consistently worked to develop timely agenda topics, as well as introduce new initiatives that cater to forwarding the sector. Last year’s edition introduced "Women in Breakbulk Middle East" to encourage gender equality and inclusivity in the industry. Moreover, this year, the event is introducing "Breakbulk AR", an augmented reality initiative that allows companies to innovatively showcase their service offerings in an era where digitalisation continues to rapidly rise.

Al Muallem added, "BBME enables clear communication lines between all members of the industrial supply chain that are involved in the exchange of vital imports and exports. With a large majority of these entities represented at BBME, the event serves as a strong platform to reconnect, source new partners, and strategise for the overall benefit of the industry."

Ben Blamire, Show’s Event Director, said, "In the lead up to Expo 2020, the demand for project cargo has risen sharply. We are confident that BBME will provide the platform for DP World, UAE Region to secure new project opportunities so that Jebel Ali Port can fulfil its role as the premier gateway for Expo-bound cargo, and subsequently carry this momentum forward in the wake of Expo 2020 as well."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director, Breakbulk Events and Media, said, "In addition to our partnership with DP World, UAE Region, we are also collaborating with other prominent industry names: Abu Dhabi Ports, Agility Project Logistics, Micco, Cosco Shipping, to name a few. Bolstering our event with household Names such as these is strategic as it ensures the presence of experts, and allows exhibitors and visitors alike to connect with companies that can help grow businesses and the industry."

"Registrations for the fifth edition are now open, and we welcome all industry leaders and experts to join us by registering through our official platforms," she said in conclusion.