DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Middle East Awards 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) - DP World, UAE Region, walked away with another industry-leading honour – this time for its Contribution to the Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster Award– at the Seatrade Maritime middle East Awards 2019, sustaining its reputation as a top winner at the prestigious industry event.

Commended for its multi-faceted excellence in port development performance, efficiency, and innovation, DP World’s flagship region’s approach to business is building regional maritime clusters.

DP World, UAE Region was cited for its leadership role in creating the region's most integrated, efficient and valued Maritime Cluster with its diverse yet related companies: Jebel Ali Port, Jafza, DAZ, NIP, Mina Rashid, P&O Marinas, Mina Hamriya, Drydocks World, Dubai Trade, and World Security.

They co-operate with the aim of technology innovation and of increasing the maritime industry's performance. Together and separately these business units deliver world class maritime services, direct employment and value added services in all sea-related areas.

On behalf of DP World, UAE Region, Joost Kruijning, SVP & COO, Ports & Terminals Division, received the Award. The gala ceremony was attended by more than 700 leading maritime industry professionals worldwide.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said: "We are honoured to receive the top recognition for our Contribution to the Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster. This confirms both DP World, UAE Region’s position as the leading gateway for trade and our activities in supporting the maritime community. We are privileged to partner up with Seatrade Maritime Awards in their time-honoured role as industry watchers and the proactive initiatives to bring recognition to the best performers in the maritime sector and companies, including individuals.

"DP World, UAE Region will continue to uphold the industry values while serving the needs of our customers, and play a key role in the growth of the container terminal industry across the region through operational and cost efficiency and also by providing sustainable supply chain solutions by a smart port approach."