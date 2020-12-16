UrduPoint.com
DP World, UAE Region Supports Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

DP World, UAE Region supports Seatrade Maritime Middle East virtual 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) DP World, UAE Region, set the tone at the Seatrade Maritime middle East Virtual 2020 stating that digitalisation is the way forward for ports, logistics and the supply chain industry in the region to overcome the challenges in a post-pandemic world.

In a keynote address, during a session titled "The Road to Recovery", sponsored by DP World, UAE Region, Abdulla bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region said that "the industry has to collectively take up the responsibility to analyse mechanisms that drive the path of recovery and how future trade needs to be re-modelled and re-invented to sustain."

Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director of Ports and Terminals, DP World, UAE Region, gave key insights during the session on the ship/port interface and how the region is responding to the opportunities and challenges by adopting digital technologies at sea and in ports.

A highlight of the virtual event was the 17th Seatrade Maritime Awards 2020 ceremony where DP World, UAE Region sponsored the Sustainability Award which was won by Red Sea Gateway Terminal.

Responding to the pandemic, DP World, UAE Region adopted a series of measures that accelerated digitalisation and automation, enabling it to run the business with zero human intervention across its operational landscape.

The ecosystem at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza is designed to meet the unique needs of manufacturing and trading companies, positioned at every step of the supply chain to support customers from first to last mile delivery.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "Smart logistics deliver better trade. The digital logistics platforms created by DP World enable our customers with speed, efficiency and digital fitness to continue doing their business uninterrupted in these challenging times and beyond."

Al Muallem added, "Thanks to our sustained investment in technology, globally, DP World saw a recovery in container volumes, with quarter-on-quarter throughput increasing by almost 10 per cent. Today, we are perfectly placed to address the end-to-end needs of our customers successfully. It’s a rewarding experience for both DP World and Dubai, a city that constantly re-invents itself, disrupting and challenging the established order."

From the scale of energy required to make and move goods, to the resource intensity of logistics, DP World, UAE Region focuses on measuring and managing the direct environmental impact and the prevention of global climate change.

