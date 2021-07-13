UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DP World, UAE Region Wins 'Hero Of Pandemic', 'Most Innovative Company' At TLME Awards 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

DP World, UAE Region wins 'Hero of Pandemic', 'Most Innovative Company' at TLME Awards 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) DP World, UAE Region was recognised for its outstanding performance in governance and logistics during the pandemic in two categories, Hero of the Pandemic (Ports) and Most Innovative Company at the Transport and Logistics middle East (TLME) Awards 2021.

The awards were received by Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director, Ports and Terminals at DP World - UAE Region; and Ibrahim Al Najjar, Director IT at DP World - UAE Region, in the presence of delegates from the industry.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have placed a high priority on food security, availability of medical equipment and safety of our people. We also assisted companies in building quarantine systems to ensure safe employee rotation to avoid any possibility of infections within their workforce and provide incentives to support companies through fee reductions of up to 70 percent.

"

To ensure secure operations, the entity rolled out a vaccination drive that covered over 10,000 employees and their families. It also played a significant role in orchestrating the repatriation of cruise ship passengers and facilitation of crew changes.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the Mina Rashid port received 13 cruise ships that were stuck in the region with approximately 39,000 passengers, including 22,000 tourists and 17,000 marine crew members.

DP World completed more than 60,000 container moves so far in the BoxBay high bay store system at Jebel Ali Port. The milestone demonstrates how the disruptive technology concept works by streamlining container handling. The entity has implemented innovative strategies to keep cargo moving at an efficient rate during the pandemic despite several challenges.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Company Rashid Middle East From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas ..

3 minutes ago

UK gov't confirms lifting of most COVID-19 restric ..

3 minutes ago

UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of ..

3 minutes ago

UK reports another 34,471 corona-virus cases

3 minutes ago

Canada's investment in building construction down ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.