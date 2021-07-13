DP World, UAE Region wins 'Hero of Pandemic', 'Most Innovative Company' at TLME Awards 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) DP World, UAE Region was recognised for its outstanding performance in governance and logistics during the pandemic in two categories, Hero of the Pandemic (Ports) and Most Innovative Company at the Transport and Logistics middle East (TLME) Awards 2021.

The awards were received by Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director, Ports and Terminals at DP World - UAE Region; and Ibrahim Al Najjar, Director IT at DP World - UAE Region, in the presence of delegates from the industry.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have placed a high priority on food security, availability of medical equipment and safety of our people. We also assisted companies in building quarantine systems to ensure safe employee rotation to avoid any possibility of infections within their workforce and provide incentives to support companies through fee reductions of up to 70 percent.

"

To ensure secure operations, the entity rolled out a vaccination drive that covered over 10,000 employees and their families. It also played a significant role in orchestrating the repatriation of cruise ship passengers and facilitation of crew changes.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the Mina Rashid port received 13 cruise ships that were stuck in the region with approximately 39,000 passengers, including 22,000 tourists and 17,000 marine crew members.

DP World completed more than 60,000 container moves so far in the BoxBay high bay store system at Jebel Ali Port. The milestone demonstrates how the disruptive technology concept works by streamlining container handling. The entity has implemented innovative strategies to keep cargo moving at an efficient rate during the pandemic despite several challenges.