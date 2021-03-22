DP World, Zayed University sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) DP World, the Dubai-based provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics and the Premier Global Trade Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Zayed University (ZU), a leading educational institution in the UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU provides for showcasing artworks by talented students at DP World's Flow Pavilion throughout Expo 2020 Dubai from 1st October, 2021, to 31st March 31, 2022.

The virtual signing ceremony was held in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University. The agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Dr. Khalid AlKhazarji, Vice President of Zayed University. The MoU also covers future projects by the two sides.

The collaboration will focus on Flow Art, a project developed by DP World's Expo 2020 Dubai team. It will become part of the educational curriculum of different art courses from the College of Art and Enterprises of Zayed University in the academic year 2021-2022.

The project will transform several spaces in the Pavilion of DP World into an engaging, content-driven canvas. Talented ZU students will ensure workspaces within DP World's Flow Pavilion are comfortable, warm and inviting workspaces throughout the most important event in the global trade enabler's Calendar this year.

The project will also promote and reinforce DP World's education objectives through its commitment to establishing a permanent presence at District 2020, a human-centric smart city, which will repurpose more than 80 per cent of Expo 2020's built environment once the event closes its doors in March 2022.

All artworks will be labelled and signed by student's names, carrying the Names of the college and university they belong to.

Al Kaabi said, "Once again our students have an intensive, active and interactive learning opportunity. It is both personal and collaborative. This allows them to make a mark at an internationally prestigious space at Expo 2020. This is not only valuable exposure for Zayed University's students, but it also strengthens the UAE's tireless efforts to keep the country's arts, design and creative industries dynamic, while adding value to the overall Expo 2020 experience."

Bin Sulayem said: "The partnership is a great opportunity for both sides, as we reaffirm our commitment to education and the progress of the UAE's future generations. It also contributes to the realisation of our vision that centres around 'Making Trade Flow' to keep the world moving and to enable smarter trade for the benefit of everyone through innovation and data-driven logistics, so people have the things they need when they need them in a new era of global mobility and trade.

Dr. Khalid Alkhazarji, Vice President of Zayed University, said, "ZU applies state-of-the-art technologies in its classrooms and labs, which ensures our students’ readiness for new and exciting possibilities. We thank DP World for their remarkable efforts and for providing this opportunity as a means of promoting and disseminating our students' work and creativity."

In addition to showcasing students' work to visitors from all around the world for six months, some of the content created by ZU students will be used on DP World and ZU’s media platforms, including graphic murals, digital content walls art, bespoke art pieces and digital contents. (Tradearabia news Service)