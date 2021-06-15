DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, has attributed Dubai's investment-friendly environment and the ease of doing business in the Emirate to the proactive vision of its leadership.

In press statements today, Damithan said the stimulus packages provided by the emirate resulted in growing the number of parks and economic zones registered by DP World, UAE Region, from 9,246 in 2019, to 9,603 in 2020, with a growth rate of 4 percent. "We have also seen an increase in demand for our logistics and warehousing facilities."

He continued, "These incentives have been introduced at the perfect time, as we are getting ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, a mega-event that the business community in the UAE has been waiting for. It will certainly help businesses get more support to participate in this major event, and help them offer top-notch services."