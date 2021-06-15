UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DP World's Parks, Economic Zones Businesses Up From 9,246 In 2019 To 9,603 In 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

DP World's parks, economic zones businesses up from 9,246 in 2019 to 9,603 in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, has attributed Dubai's investment-friendly environment and the ease of doing business in the Emirate to the proactive vision of its leadership.

In press statements today, Damithan said the stimulus packages provided by the emirate resulted in growing the number of parks and economic zones registered by DP World, UAE Region, from 9,246 in 2019, to 9,603 in 2020, with a growth rate of 4 percent. "We have also seen an increase in demand for our logistics and warehousing facilities."

He continued, "These incentives have been introduced at the perfect time, as we are getting ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, a mega-event that the business community in the UAE has been waiting for. It will certainly help businesses get more support to participate in this major event, and help them offer top-notch services."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai 2019 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit K ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner orders to launch COVID-19 awareness c ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan leaves behind India, Bangladesh in manpow ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday. 15 June 2021

16 minutes ago

EU, US Plan to Create Dialogue on Policy, Action C ..

16 minutes ago

NLPD Conference highlights Akber's cultural role

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.