DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) World Security, a DP World company, hosted key customers and stakeholders on a webinar to educate customers about the services provided by the entity and the numerous advantages of operating in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The virtual event was organised following the success of the first webinar that took place last year, said a press release issued by World Security on Sunday.

Held on 7th April 2021, the webinar highlighted World Security’s journey since its inception in 1975, with a Primary focus on the expansion of a wide range of services, including AYDI Manpower Solutions introduced in 2018 and Soft Services – Facility Management (FM) launched in 2020. Through their newest offerings, World Security will provide cleaning and disinfection services, sterilisation, housekeeping, and other outsourced services.

Maintaining maximum safety and adhering to the guidelines put forth by the local authorities has always been a top priority for the entity. However, taking into account the rapidly increasing demand for cleaning and disinfection services in recent times, the entity has heavily invested in providing top-notch services carried out by well-trained employees, equipped to handle state-of-the-art machinery.

World Security’s portfolio of innovative solutions with remote control capabilities, advanced robotics and surveillance equipment have firmly established its role as Dubai’s leader for security with purpose-built solutions that are integral to safeguard assets as well as the valuable properties of the clients.

Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer of World Security, said, "The world, has, in essence, transformed in many ways since the onset of the global pandemic. People have recognised the importance of having a secure space. Organisations, retail outlets and public spaces are now open to increasing investment for security services. At World Security, we understand this growing concern for safety and are equipped to offer a combination of services, including personnel and technology-enabled solutions to protect our customers’ interests. Our sole aim is to enable the success of our customers and ensure their well-being through our customised manpower solutions. Our services that are compliant with pertinent government regulations and our customer-oriented approach have strengthened our clients’ trust in the optimum solutions we offer."

Al Mulla added, "Despite the on-going pandemic, we have provided disinfection services for over 15 million sq metres and have successfully carried out disinfection of over 60,000 vehicles. We have also become a preferred solutions provider for the hospitality sector gaining noteworthy clients."