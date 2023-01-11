DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) World Security, a DP World company, entered a strategic partnership with Transworld Group, a renowned shipping and logistics company, to expand its offerings as a leading turnkey security, facility management and manpower outsourcing solutions provider in the UAE.

The companies will collaborate to create overseas employment opportunities by recruiting, training and developing skilled professionals in the Indian subcontinent. This will enable World Security to enhance its workforce, improve its ability to support mega projects and protect vital assets, using the strong presence of Transworld in the Indian subcontinent.

The two parties will work with India’s National Skill Development Centre (NSDC), Skills Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), Engineering Colleges, Hotel Management Institutes, and Skill Development Centres to create a multi-skilled talent pool, supporting the expansion plans of World Security, and catering to the increasing demands of its clients. Aspiring professionals who meet the standards of the UAE’s job market will be identified from this pool for suitable employment opportunities in the UAE.

Speaking on the importance of developing a talent pool in India, Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, World Security, said, “World Security has always been at the forefront of supporting the UAE through our integrated world-class services. To ensure continued growth, we need to have adequate numbers of qualified and skilled blue, grey, and white-collar professionals in sectors vital to the national economy. Our collaboration with Transworld Group works towards the same purpose. India is home to an immensely talented group of aspiring professionals, capable of supporting the existing workforce in the UAE to meet the rising demands of the market.

“A bigger and better workforce will enable us to strengthen our industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. A more skilled workforce will also allow us to manufacture more products within the UAE, realising the vision of the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign. World Security and Transworld Group will also develop a web and mobile app-based recruitment and onboarding platform to ensure a seamless execution of the operation,” Al Mulla added.

Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld Group, stated, “Our partnership with World Security is a continuation of the strong bond between Transworld Group and DP World. We are optimistic regarding our partnership with the company due to its reputation and vast experience in the people recruitment domain. We view this project as a result of our constant endeavour to create a positive impact on humanity. DP World and the UAE have over the years provided one of the best employment platforms for qualified professionals, making them the right partners for a talent acquisition initiative.”

The partnership is also in synergy with Transworld Group’s ‘Higher Purpose’ of ‘Delivering Prosperity to Humanity'. With fair employment and ethical hiring being the fundamental principles, and impetus for holistically educating, uplifting, and employing people from all sections of the society, Transworld endeavours to create a ripple effect in the socio-economic transformation of the region.

The UAE’s economy, which is growing at a steady rate and is poised for an exponential rise will benefit from this vast pool of trained individuals, who will most importantly be highly skilled and principled.

