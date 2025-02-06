DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) DP World’s ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 8.3% year-on-year despite macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.

The global logistics business, which now has the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEU across operations in 78 countries, benefitted from long-term infrastructure investment contributing to strong growth and new services calling at its terminals.

DP World’s record performance underscores the strength of its diversified global portfolio and its ability to navigate supply chain volatility, ensuring continued service for customers worldwide.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “During the last 10 years we have invested more than $11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. This record performance is further evidence that our long-term investment is providing the right services for our customers in the right places.

“As we continue to expand our reach deeper into the global supply chain by expanding our end-to-end logistics capabilities, we are confident that the container market will continue to grow and that we have the capacity to service it. Whatever the short-term challenges, we remain bullish on the outlook for world trade.”

Leading the way in terms of performance across the DP World portfolio was the Posorja terminal in Ecuador, on South America’s west coast, which posted a remarkable 87% uplift in volume to nearly 1 million TEUs.

Double-digit growth was seen at San Antonio in Chile, Yarimca in Türkiye, Chennai in India, Callao in Peru, Antwerp in Belgium and London Gateway in the UK. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port also saw a 7% increase from 2023.

At the same time, new ports and terminals added nearly 1 million TEUs to the total volume. This includes the new DP World- Evyap merger in Turkey, new operations at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania and the Belawan New Container Terminal in Indonesia.