Open Menu

DP World’s Container Handling Hits Record High In 2024, Up 8.3%

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:15 PM

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) DP World’s ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 8.3% year-on-year despite macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.

The global logistics business, which now has the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEU across operations in 78 countries, benefitted from long-term infrastructure investment contributing to strong growth and new services calling at its terminals.

DP World’s record performance underscores the strength of its diversified global portfolio and its ability to navigate supply chain volatility, ensuring continued service for customers worldwide.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “During the last 10 years we have invested more than $11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. This record performance is further evidence that our long-term investment is providing the right services for our customers in the right places.

“As we continue to expand our reach deeper into the global supply chain by expanding our end-to-end logistics capabilities, we are confident that the container market will continue to grow and that we have the capacity to service it. Whatever the short-term challenges, we remain bullish on the outlook for world trade.”

Leading the way in terms of performance across the DP World portfolio was the Posorja terminal in Ecuador, on South America’s west coast, which posted a remarkable 87% uplift in volume to nearly 1 million TEUs.

Double-digit growth was seen at San Antonio in Chile, Yarimca in Türkiye, Chennai in India, Callao in Peru, Antwerp in Belgium and London Gateway in the UK. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port also saw a 7% increase from 2023.

At the same time, new ports and terminals added nearly 1 million TEUs to the total volume. This includes the new DP World- Evyap merger in Turkey, new operations at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania and the Belawan New Container Terminal in Indonesia.

Related Topics

India UK World Business Turkey London San Antonio Chennai Callao Same Dar Es Salaam Indonesia Ecuador Belgium Peru Tanzania Chile Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

5 minutes ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

5 minutes ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

20 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

35 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East