DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) DP World has selected Mota-Engil, a renowned and experienced construction company, to lead the development of the Banana Port, a vital project that will strengthen the DRC’s position as a key trade hub.

This partnership marks a major milestone in realising the Banana Port project, which is set to transform the country’s trade landscape by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, reducing business costs, and reinforcing the DRC’s economic independence.

The Banana Port will be developed in phases with the first phase designed to accommodate the world’s largest vessels and featuring a 600-metre quay, handling capacity of 450,000 TEUs per year and storage 30 hectares of storage area.

The second phase will extend the quay wall by over 2 kilometres.

The construction of the port will involve numerous companies, including local enterprises and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, providing new opportunities for Congolese workers and businesses.

As the country’s first fully-equipped maritime gateway, it will cut transport costs, improve trade efficiency, and support local industries, from agriculture to manufacturing.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said that DP World is committed to ensuring the construction of world-class infrastructure to the highest standards, boosting economic growth and creating new opportunities for the Congolese people.