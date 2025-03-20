DP World’s Deep-water Port Project In Congo Moves Forward
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:03 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) DP World has selected Mota-Engil, a renowned and experienced construction company, to lead the development of the Banana Port, a vital project that will strengthen the DRC’s position as a key trade hub.
This partnership marks a major milestone in realising the Banana Port project, which is set to transform the country’s trade landscape by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, reducing business costs, and reinforcing the DRC’s economic independence.
The Banana Port will be developed in phases with the first phase designed to accommodate the world’s largest vessels and featuring a 600-metre quay, handling capacity of 450,000 TEUs per year and storage 30 hectares of storage area.
The second phase will extend the quay wall by over 2 kilometres.
The construction of the port will involve numerous companies, including local enterprises and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, providing new opportunities for Congolese workers and businesses.
As the country’s first fully-equipped maritime gateway, it will cut transport costs, improve trade efficiency, and support local industries, from agriculture to manufacturing.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said that DP World is committed to ensuring the construction of world-class infrastructure to the highest standards, boosting economic growth and creating new opportunities for the Congolese people.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Middle East
-
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward3 minutes ago
-
Austrian archaeologists uncover 25,000-year-old mammoth hunting site3 minutes ago
-
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility3 minutes ago
-
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm3 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums in UK3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media3 minutes ago
-
UAE marks International Day of Happiness3 minutes ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait4 minutes ago
-
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project4 minutes ago