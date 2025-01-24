DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) the inefficiencies in cross-border payment systems, the company said in a statement issued during Davos 2025.

"Customers in emerging markets such as Asia and Africa often grapple with prolonged settlement times, restricted access to finance, and a lack of transparency—factors that have hindered the growth of trade flows for years."

By collaborating with leading firms from Singapore, India, the UAE, and other key markets, DP World aims to introduce accessible, instant, and transparent cross-border payment solutions powered by stablecoins. The initiative is designed to simplify and accelerate international transactions, empowering businesses in emerging economies to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

DP World Group Chairman & CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: "By introducing stablecoin-based payment options, we are not just addressing a critical gap in the trade ecosystem but also reaffirming our commitment to innovation and leadership in global commerce.

This initiative aligns with DP World’s broader mission to enhance trade flows and economic development in regions that need it most. We believe this initiative will redefine the way businesses engage in cross-border trade, particularly in regions where financial barriers have limited potential. DP World is committed to creating a more inclusive and efficient trade ecosystem.”

The vision for this transformative payment solution was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where DP World is engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to build a more resilient global trading system.

This solution is an integral part of DP World’s aspiration to offer end-to-end solutions for its customers and to facilitate seamless global trade. Leveraging its expansive network spanning six continents, DP World is uniquely positioned to integrate this innovative payment system into its current offerings and drive widespread adoption through its extensive partnerships.

