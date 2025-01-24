DP World's Multi-currency Stablecoin Solution For Efficient Global Trade Settlements
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 12:15 AM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) the inefficiencies in cross-border payment systems, the company said in a statement issued during Davos 2025.
"Customers in emerging markets such as Asia and Africa often grapple with prolonged settlement times, restricted access to finance, and a lack of transparency—factors that have hindered the growth of trade flows for years."
By collaborating with leading firms from Singapore, India, the UAE, and other key markets, DP World aims to introduce accessible, instant, and transparent cross-border payment solutions powered by stablecoins. The initiative is designed to simplify and accelerate international transactions, empowering businesses in emerging economies to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
DP World Group Chairman & CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: "By introducing stablecoin-based payment options, we are not just addressing a critical gap in the trade ecosystem but also reaffirming our commitment to innovation and leadership in global commerce.
This initiative aligns with DP World’s broader mission to enhance trade flows and economic development in regions that need it most. We believe this initiative will redefine the way businesses engage in cross-border trade, particularly in regions where financial barriers have limited potential. DP World is committed to creating a more inclusive and efficient trade ecosystem.”
The vision for this transformative payment solution was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where DP World is engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to build a more resilient global trading system.
This solution is an integral part of DP World’s aspiration to offer end-to-end solutions for its customers and to facilitate seamless global trade. Leveraging its expansive network spanning six continents, DP World is uniquely positioned to integrate this innovative payment system into its current offerings and drive widespread adoption through its extensive partnerships.
Recent Stories
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
More Stories From Middle East
-
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlements4 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank19 minutes ago
-
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF49 minutes ago
-
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five decades1 hour ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network2 hours ago
-
UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global Regulatory Innovati ..2 hours ago
-
DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global health systems throu ..2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasing crew members from Galaxy Leader Ship3 hours ago
-
UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investment3 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health4 hours ago
-
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 20244 hours ago