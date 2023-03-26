UrduPoint.com

DP World’s Overseas Logistics Investments Since 2012 Cross $10 Billion Mark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) DP World has invested more than $10 billion (AED37.3 billion) in the global logistics sector since 2012, making it one of the top five overseas investors in this period, according to the latest foreign direct investment (FDI) data released by leading industry consultants.
The FT’s FDI Intelligence recently published its top five list for 2022, which ranks DP World fifth in the world by total value of direct investments allocated to the overseas logistics services sector.
DP World's investments over the past year totalled $320 million (AED1.18 billion) despite demand for logistics services stalling as the global economy slowed. 2023 forecasts expect single-digit demand growth in the industry.
Other firms in the top five include US giant Amazon and AP Moller Maersk from Denmark. DP World is the only firm in the top five based outside the US or Europe.
Commenting on the ranking, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The data shared by FDI Intelligence demonstrates where we stand globally within the logistics sector, not only in the last year but consistently over the last 10 years. DP World’s companies touch people’s lives around the world every day. Sometimes it is tangible, and sometimes we are in the background making sure people and businesses get the goods they require. Our infrastructure opens untapped trade opportunities, grows economies and makes goods more affordable. Investing in developing economies helps trade go further, facilitates economic growth, attracts foreign investment and generates thousands of jobs – raising the quality of life for everyone.”
The latest “Trade in Transition” study in January, commissioned by DP World and led by Economist Impact, revealed the emergence of major shifts in globalisation, as companies rushed to move manufacturing closer to home to protect against supply chain disruptions while increasingly protectionist policies are breaking the world into trade blocs.

Its key finding is that 96 percent of companies are making changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events.
One of the company’s key priorities in 2022 was to broaden its partnerships to unlock this trade potential. DP World enhanced its relationship with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) to raise approximately $300 million (AED1.1 billion) and created a new investment platform with the British International Investment Group to accelerate investment in Africa.
The continent has been a key focus area, with the development of the Port of Ndayane, Senegal, representing the beginning of a $1 billion investment. This is DP World’s largest port investment in Africa and the largest single private investment in the history of Senegal. The nearby Dakar port is credited with a 10 percent uplift in Senegal’s GDP growth, so the new port will reinforce Senegal’s position as a trade hub in West Africa and further its development through the next century.
Plans are also progressing to expand the capabilities of operations in Caucedo, Dominican Republic while the Callao Port expansion in Peru will create one of the single biggest terminals in South America once it is completed later this year.
The UK has been another key destination for investment. Over the last decade, DP World has invested £2 billion (AED 8.99 billion) in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs.

For the next 10 years, the logistics provider has earmarked a further £1 billion of investment, with a £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway now well under construction.
In Romania, DP World is also building new infrastructure at the Port of Constanta – including a new roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal -- to turn it into one of the most critical cargo and vehicle hubs on the Black Sea, a key gateway for trade into Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

India Africa Century World Europe Company Vehicle London Callao Constanta Dakar United Kingdom Peru Dominican Republic Romania Senegal Denmark Hub Sultan Ahmed UAE Dirham January From Industry Top Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

12 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.