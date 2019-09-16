DPC, Arab League discuss plans to celebrate Dubai’s selection as Capital of Arab Media 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit received the Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office,GDMO, and President of Dubai Press Club,DPC, Mona Al Marri, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss plans to celebrate Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

The meeting was part of the three-day visit of a UAE media delegation led by Al Marri. The visit features a series of meetings with officials from the media industry to discuss the future of media in the region.

Welcoming the UAE media delegation, Aboul Gheit commended the regional and international role of the UAE under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Aboul Gheit congratulated the delegation on Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers. He said that the recognition reflects the Dubai’s major successes in developing its media industry over the last two decades, which have led to the city becoming a hub for global media. Furthermore, Aboul Gheit praised Dubai’s successful efforts to develop the media industry in the region through major initiatives and events such as the Arab Media Forum.

Aboul Gheit also spoke about developments in the GCC media sector.

In turn, Al Marri expressed her appreciation to the Secretary-General of the Arab League for the meeting, which comes as part of close engagement with the Arab League. She commended the support extended by the Arab League for achieving media development goals in the region.

Al Marri further said that Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers is a great honour. It is the culmination of years of hard work in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, she added.

"H.H. Sheikh Mohammed has always emphasised that the media is a major partner in the country’s development and has a key role in overcoming the challenges facing the region. The UAE has become a magnet for global media companies and innovators from all over the world," she further said.

The meeting also discussed plans to promote Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 and launch year-long activities and initiatives aimed at celebrating Arab media and showcasing the UAE’s successes in building a vibrant, unique and diverse media community.