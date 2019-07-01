DPC holds joint workshop with Arab News on 'Newsroom Management'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Dubai Press Club, DPC, in collaboration with Arab News, have concluded a workshop on ‘Newsroom Management’ with a note that journalists should always ensure responsibility of professional standards.

More than 60 media students and young professionals working in the media participated in the session, which was organised under the Media National Youth Programme, MNYP.

Led by Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of the English language daily, Arab News, the workshop was aimed at giving participants an introduction to newsroom management and the future of newsrooms in a changing media environment. The session provided participants a thorough introduction into what journalism is about, how do editorial decision occur and what are the related functions, processes, and outcomes.

The training programme - held in partnership between DPC, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and a number of leading media organisations - seeks to provide media students and young professionals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the media industry.

In turn, Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, said, "The workshop on Newsroom Management was among a series of specialised sessions organised by DPC as part of the Media National Youth Programme.

This particular session was aimed at introducing participants to the latest skills and technologies being applied in newsrooms. Participants were able to learn about the best practices in newsroom management and take a closer look at the way Arab News runs its own newsroom."

Buhumaid added that DPC organises workshops that focus on a wide range of topics that could benefit media students and professionals working in the media field, and continues to collaborate with various media institutions in the Arab region to develop the skills of media professionals and drive innovation across the news industry.

Commenting on how the Media National Youth Programme has positively contributed to the media sector in the region, Dherar Belhoul, Director-General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, stated, "The Media National Youth Programme has helped expose emerging local media talent to the latest technologies, tools, strategies, and knowledge in the media industry. We are proud to organise this programme in partnership with DPC as it comes as part of our effort to foster the development of a highly skilled next-generation national workforce."