DPM hosts UN-Habitat Executive Director in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, DPM, Falah Al Ahbabi, discussed key progress made for the World Urban Forum, WUF10, with UN-Habitat’s Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, during her visit to the emirate.

Several teams at the DPM updated Maimunah Mohd Sharif on the operational logistics of WUF10, as well as the establishment of the Local Organising Committee, LOC, to ensure the prestigious conference offers a unique, engaging and memorable experience.

The World Urban Forum is the world’s premier conference on urban issues and its tenth session will take place from 8th to 13th February 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Convened by UN-Habitat and jointly organised with the DPM, it will be the first time an Arab country has hosted the landmark forum.

Falah Al Ahbabi said, "We are preparing to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi for six packed days of innovative partnerships as well as exhibitions showcasing some of the Emirate’s best urban projects.

"The WUF10 is the perfect opportunity for the DPM to raise awareness on our collective ambition to achieve sustainability goals for the future of urban development of the world. We are confident that our thought leadership and mutually constructive discussions will benefit our peers from around the globe."

"The UAE can inspire the world with its proven examples of inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable communities for all. Therefore, one of our key priorities at WUF10 is to create an open environment where we will share with the world the best of multi-stakeholder, cross-agency and international initiatives," he added.

During their recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Chairman of the DPM and UN-Habitat Executive Director agreed that priority will be given to formulating solid recommendations to shape the future of sustainable urban development globally.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director, of UN-Habitat, said, "The United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi have earned international recognition for implementing urban sustainability in innovative ways. The WUF10 will contribute to global mobilisation and advocacy for a common vision on sustainable urban development as a tool for advancing the achievement of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. The WUF10 is ideally positioned to bridge the gaps between stakeholders and stimulate new partnerships that will advance the dialogue on the future of cities and urban management."

In the run-up to the 10th session of the WUF10, Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States, is promoting effective multi-stakeholder initiatives in the cities of the middle East. The objective of the partnership is to gather substantive contributions and experiences to maximise desired outcomes of WUF10.

The conference will also address urban challenges, including rapidly changing economic, technological and demographic contexts. It will bring together national and local leaders, stakeholders from public and private sectors, academics and professionals to exchange their experiences and discuss the effective implementation of sustainable urban development.

The WUF10 will culminate in an Abu Dhabi Declaration, featuring recommendations arising from discussions at the event, supported by local initiatives and implementation plans that the DPM is currently developing.

Hosting WUF10 will be a significant opportunity for Abu Dhabi to further showcase its achievements in promoting and implementing sustainable urban development, as well as playing a significant role in leveraging innovation and culture.