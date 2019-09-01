DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities,DPM, has unveiled its new digital platform, My Land, allowing the public to identify land use, locate available sites and discover potential opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

The DPM platform – the first of its kind in the region - provides the general public, including landowners and developers, with a detailed map of Abu Dhabi and live data on pending land use, addresses and locations of various community facilities, including mosques, schools and hospitals.

It was launched in cooperation with a number of government departments and entities, including the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

On the map, landowners can locate their plot and access the relevant building regulations to develop their land, while investors and developers can explore vacant plots across different zones and access regulations that may impact use of the proposed land.

All users can access the platform via https://myland.dpm.gov.abudhabi/, while landowners can access their plot using the QR code on their official site plan.

My Land aims to support the investors in stimulating the real estate market, boost competitiveness of the city, galvanise the economy and provide an attractive environment for its residents across Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the DPM, said: "The DPM's work on the launch of this platform is part of a series of strategic initiatives launched by the entity to achieve objectives of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme 'Ghadan 21'.

"The completion of the new platform will contribute to improving transparency of data, fulfil requirements of land planning, and provide integrated data for investors, developers and landowners.

he added: "Collectively, these aspects will ignite and inspire economic vitality and social development of the Emirate, and provide a significant boost to Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, achieved through the real estate projects. This initiative will make a significant contribution to strengthening the Emirate of Abu Dhabi both regionally and internationally."

The platform provides the ability to search for the address of any place or location in the emirate just by clicking on the interactive map. Each location will have specific details including its full address, relevant municipality as well as building code and regulations.

The map also provides users with data outlining residential, commercial, investment, industrial and agricultural uses. Information is provided on geographical location and access to the land, as well as data from nearby community facilities, which will contribute towards enhancing quality of life for all segments of society.

Users can also locate the availability of all community facilities, whether they are existing or planned to be built. These can be easily identified by the colour codes to reflect the type of facilities, including commercial, educational, government, health, and entertainment.