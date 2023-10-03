Open Menu

DPO Looks Forward To Expanding Project Portfolio With UAE, While Working Towards Climate Commitments: DPO Managing Director

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DPO looks forward to expanding project portfolio with UAE, while working towards climate commitments: DPO Managing Director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) Steve Phimister, Managing Director of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), said that the company has drawn a clear road map to building a sustainable future, low-carbon and fulfilling climate commitments towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Phimister stressed that the plans of the company and the Sultanate of Oman are consistent with the visions and objectives of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2023, Phimister added that the company is looking forward to expanding partnerships that focus on developing core businesses in the field of oil and gas with the UAE and the GCC countries, in an effective and competitive manner, to include expansion in various areas such as carbon capture and storage.

He explained that the company’s portfolio includes more than 150 projects that focus on reducing hydrogen emissions and developing the production base, stressing that PDO is looking forward to adopting modern technologies for carbon capture and storage.

PDO Managing Director explained that the company has developed a road map to remove carbon from its operational base, which includes investing in a number of areas such as solar energy and wind energy.

Phimister said that ADIPEC is a prominent platform to attract investments and new solutions to enhance the sustainable energy landscape, reduce carbon emissions and grow business, stressing the company's support for COP28 plans to ensure a sustainable future.

