Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi From DEWA Wins International Awards

Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi from DEWA wins international awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre at DEWA, has won the International Solar Alliance Award and the Women in Renewables Asia of the Year Award 2020 for her outstanding contributions and important achievements in solar power, making her an inspiration for future generations of researchers.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in this new prestigious achievement by Emirati women, adding that the UAE's wise leadership empowers women to participate in all sectors, including the energy sector, which is no longer dominated by men.

He said that DEWA’s female staff show how vibrant all Emirati women are, as they work to shape a better future for Dubai and the UAE; setting an example of actively working for the UAE to build a strong and cohesive society, capable of keeping pace with rapid changes.

"Winning this global award also reflects the great leaps the UAE has made in empowering women across various vital sectors, including the energy sector; allowing women to work side by side with their male colleagues to further the UAE's development," added Dr Alnuaimi.

Dr Alnuaimi is the first Emirati lady to specialise in nanotechnology for solar cell applications.

DEWA has 1,948 women in its workforce, 81.6% of them are Emirati. This includes 701 female engineers and technicians at DEWA. 32% of the Innovation Centre’s employees are Emirati women, with most of them highly educated with scientific and engineering degrees.

