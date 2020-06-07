Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri is elected President of International Society of Addiction Medicine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The International Society of Addiction Medicine, ISAM, has announced that Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri has been elected as its new President Elect.

Dr. Al Ghafri, who is currently the Director-General of the National Rehabilitation Centre, NRC, will hold the position of President Elect for three years, followed by three years as President. Dr. Al Ghafri becomes the first GCC national to hold this position.

The announcement is a significant one as it marks a new chapter for ISAM and its efforts in combatting addiction around the world. It also establishes the NRC and the role it has played in working with the World Health Organisation in supporting international efforts in combating addictions and providing the best services for prevention and rehabilitation.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Al Ghafri said, "I am honoured that the members of ISAM have chosen me to fulfil this role during the next phase of the society, which will be defined by the obstacles we face related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has not only impacted the global economy but has facilitated the emergence of new addictive behaviours that we have not seen previously. I look forward to working at ISAM and continuing its close cooperation with the NRC."

Dr. Hamad Al Ghaferi has a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and General Surgery from the University of Jordan’s College of Medicine, a Master’s degree in Public Health from Tulane University, and a PhD in Primary Health Care and Addiction from the College of Medicine at the University of Aberdeen.

Dr. Al-Ghaferi has held several key positions within local and international organisations and his extensive experience includes working within a range of institutions and local and international committees concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of addiction. From 2010-2012 he chaired the International Consultative Committee consisting of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the WHO. He has also led the National Committee for Treatment and Rehabilitation and is a member of the Drug Control Council in the UAE.

The ISAM was founded in 1998, by an international fellowship of physicians and specialists, with the aim of conducting research and deepening the understanding and broadening the scope of addiction treatment worldwide. The association has close partnerships with a range of international organisations, including the WHO, the United Nations Economic and Social Council and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The association hosts major conferences around the world to collect and exchange important information about addiction and the ways to prevent and treat it.