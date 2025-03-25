Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Contributes AED5 Million To Fathers' Endowment Campaign
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) With an AED5 million contribution, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
Dr. Shamsheer’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.
The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.
The campaign also aims to strengthen the values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE is known, and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil stated that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting less fortunate communities by providing the resources and tools that empower individuals to improve their lives and create hope. He highlighted the Ramadan campaign's noble goals, particularly the establishment of an endowment fund to provide sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy, as an inspiration for increased giving.
Dr. Shamsheer added, “Our contribution to the Fathers' Endowment campaign expresses our profound appreciation for the role fathers play in our lives, their dedication, and the sacrifices they make to raise a good, moral generation. This support also aligns with our belief in the importance of helping others and expanding the reach of the MBRGI’s ambitious charitable and humanitarian work worldwide.”
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
