Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil donates AED1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, donated AED1 million to the '100 Million Meals' campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America this Ramadan.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil’s contribution is part of the large response from companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE and abroad in support of the campaign, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Given the influx of donations, from philanthropist individuals and companies, the '100 Million Meals' campaign fully achieved its goal of 100 million meals within 10 days of its launch.

Dr.

Vayalil said, "At VPS Healthcare, we are proud and privileged to be a part of this distinguished programme. It is in line with our motto to giving back to society and helping the needy."

The 100 Million Meals campaign is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

Donations to the campaign can be made on www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.