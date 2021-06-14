Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches 'Piece of the Month' Project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 14th June 2021 (WAM) - Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launched the "Piece of the Month" project to shed light, on a monthly basis, on one of the distinctive pieces from the collection of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which represents exceptional achievements in various scientific and cultural fields.

This month's piece is Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in its eleventh session, which was awarded to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2009, as the distinguished personality of the year during the closing ceremony of the award, in recognition of the keenness of His Highness on educating future generations, and expanding the frontiers of knowledge for generations to come.