UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre Launches 'Piece Of The Month' Project

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches 'Piece of the Month' Project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 14th June 2021 (WAM) - Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launched the "Piece of the Month" project to shed light, on a monthly basis, on one of the distinctive pieces from the collection of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which represents exceptional achievements in various scientific and cultural fields.

This month's piece is Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in its eleventh session, which was awarded to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2009, as the distinguished personality of the year during the closing ceremony of the award, in recognition of the keenness of His Highness on educating future generations, and expanding the frontiers of knowledge for generations to come.

Related Topics

Sharjah Rashid June From

Recent Stories

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

54 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

54 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

54 minutes ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

22 minutes ago

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: US ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.