Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards ceremony to take place on Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Honorary President of the UAE Football Association, the draws for the UAE President’s Cup and UAE Football Association's awards ceremony for the 2018-2019 season will take place on 3rd September at 18:30, in the Al Ras Hall of the Intercontinental Festival City Dubai Hotel.

Marwan bin Gheleita, President of the UAE Football Association, praised the support of the country’s leadership for local sports, especially football, stressing that this support is a major reason for the success of Emirati sports and has made the country a capital of international sports, through its hosting of many international sporting events.

He also thanked Sheikh Hazza for supporting the event and praised his directives.