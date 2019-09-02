UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draws For UAE President’s Cup And UAEFA Awards Ceremony To Take Place On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:45 PM

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards ceremony to take place on Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Honorary President of the UAE Football Association, the draws for the UAE President’s Cup and UAE Football Association's awards ceremony for the 2018-2019 season will take place on 3rd September at 18:30, in the Al Ras Hall of the Intercontinental Festival City Dubai Hotel.

Marwan bin Gheleita, President of the UAE Football Association, praised the support of the country’s leadership for local sports, especially football, stressing that this support is a major reason for the success of Emirati sports and has made the country a capital of international sports, through its hosting of many international sporting events.

He also thanked Sheikh Hazza for supporting the event and praised his directives.

Related Topics

Football Sports UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi September Event

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

1 hour ago

Kashmir issue primarily involves fate of 16 mln pe ..

2 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Baha ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Ambassador visits Lahore Arts Council

2 minutes ago

Delegation of Tehreek Nifaz Urdu visits Karachi Un ..

2 minutes ago

Ten Children Hospitalized After Knife Attack at El ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.