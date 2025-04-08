Open Menu

DR Congo aims To Boost Domestic Manufacturing Over Raw Exports: Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Guylain Nyembo Mbwizya, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Development Aid of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, affirmed his government’s commitment to improving the business environment through a series of legal reforms.

He described his country as one of Africa’s most promising emerging investment destinations, rich in natural resources and human potential, and invited investors to explore opportunities in the DRC.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Investment Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Mbwizya said, “We are introducing legislative and regulatory measures to protect investments, enhance governance and facilitate doing business. Our laws are continuously being updated in consultation with the private sector and international partners.”

He explained that the national strategy to improve the investment climate was developed through a participatory approach that included the private sector, ambassadors and diplomatic missions.

He noted that the challenges facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in fact represent promising opportunities for investors, adding that only a small portion of the country’s territory experiences instability, while the vast majority is open for business.

Mbwizya stated that the country is following a long-term development vision extending to 2050, with a phased 10-year implementation plan. The current focus is on five key areas, foremost among them economic diversification.

He highlighted the country’s vast mineral wealth and the government's determination to build domestic manufacturing value chains instead of exporting raw materials. This opens the door to investors interested in manufacturing industries.

He also pointed to infrastructure, energy, roads and ports as key sectors offering real opportunities for shared growth.

