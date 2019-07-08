UrduPoint.com
DREI, ADVETI Engage In Training Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Real Estate Institute, DREI, recently signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute, ADVETI, to establish cooperation in areas of common interest and to exchange expertise.

The MoU is also aimed at promoting educational services in the UAE in line with the strategic national vision to empower people, especially in light of the strong knowledge and accumulated experience the DREI stands for and its adoption of world-class standards based on its collaboration with a number of major educational and academic institutions across the world.

Dr. Abdulrahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Managing Director of the ADVETI, and Hend Obaid Al Marri, CEO of the DREI signed the MoU.

Dr. Al Hammadi said, "The programmes will enhance knowledge about the duties and rights of workers in this sector to ensure the rights of customers and relevant parties, as well as to familiarise trainees with the ethics of a profession and its requirements."

"The courses and training programmes will also enable the trainees to work professionally, according to the regulations and provisions of the Real Estate Regulatory Law, and ensure efficient law enforcement, while promoting economic development and sustainable growth in the UAE real estate sector," he explained.

For her part, Al Marri said, "The DREI continues to strengthen its partnership with educational and academic institutions in the UAE and abroad, enabling us to provide world-class services to the country's real estate sector with the best competencies and pave the way for our national cadres, to enhance their qualifications towards sustainable development. The MoU will benefit both parties, allowing us to achieve our shared objectives by exchanging experiences and the best practices in this field."

The scope of the MoU includes science, innovation, training and development, identifying training requirements, developing tailor-made programmes, working on knowledge transfer, and cooperating in any other fields that may arise in the future

