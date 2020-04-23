UrduPoint.com
Drive Launched To Disinfect Petrol Stations On Ajman Highways

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) As part of the government's continous efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development has launched a drive to disinfect petrol stations located on the highways of the Emirate of Ajman.

Dr.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, on Wednesday was briefed via video-call on the Ministry's efforts in cooperation with the National Sterilisation Team in Ajman.

The Ministry said that the "entrances and exits of petrol stations" are being targeted as part of the drive.

Al Nuaimi explained that the Ministry is working to support its partners around the country and ensure a high level of protection for all highway users.

