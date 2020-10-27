UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive-through COVID-19 Testing Centre Opens On Muroor Road

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centre opens on Muroor road

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Capital Health Screening Centre announced the inauguration of a new testing centre at Al Muroor, Abu Dhabi, which will perform drive-through coronavirus tests at a cost of AED180.

The testing centre is located close to the Capital Health Screening Centre at the Al Jazeera sports Club, and samples taken will be tested at the facilities of the National Reference Laboratory, NRL.

Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare, highlighted the keenness of Mubadala to support the government’s policies aimed at enlarging the scope of COVID-19 testing, including the launch of the new centre.

"The new testing centre will benefit from the experiences acquired from previous COVID-19 tests and will be open to the public, even to holders of tourist visas. We are cooperating with the NRL’s facilities to analyse the test samples and ensure accurate results," he added.

The Capital Health Screening Centre is utilising its expertise in supporting the national screening project in Mussafah. It accepts patients without bookings, who will receive their test results via SMS from between 24 and 48 hours.

The drive-through centre is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00.

Related Topics

Sports Abu Dhabi Sunday SMS From National Refinery Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms South Africa tour in April 2021

3 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics Becomes Top Five in Interbrand ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.22 a barrel M ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector univer ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince launches ‘Nasdaq Dubai Growth ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.